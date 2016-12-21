Coat drive to be held

While most folks are hustling and bustling about and preparing for Christmas, and kids are sharing their coveted lists with mall Santayana everywhere, two Durant kids are learning and teaching others about the joys achieved when we remember and practice giving, especially those less fortunate. The two Choctaw 5th graders, Elisabeth Presley and Jack Burrage, have prepared for months to plan a successful event and so far, the are near to exceeding their collective goals.

