Company Says 99% Of Its Gas Lines Passed Tests After Blast An energy company that owns a natural gas pipeline linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado said more than 99 percent of the pipelines it tested afterward showed no sign of leaks. Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained A wildfire in southwestern Colorado is 29 percent contained, and fire managers say crews are making good progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.