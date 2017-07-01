Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained

Saturday Read more: CBS Local

Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained A wildfire in southwestern Colorado is 29 percent contained, and fire managers say crews are making good progress.

