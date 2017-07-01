Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained
Company Says 99% Of Its Gas Lines Passed Tests After Blast An energy company that owns a natural gas pipeline linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado said more than 99 percent of the pipelines it tested afterward showed no sign of leaks. Lightner Creek Fire 29 Percent Contained A wildfire in southwestern Colorado is 29 percent contained, and fire managers say crews are making good progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|cortez victim
|4
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC