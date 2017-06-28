Wildfire in Durango has burned 50 acr...

Wildfire in Durango has burned 50 acres, one home destroyed inside city limits

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A fire near Durango has burned down a home and the blaze is running up a ridge line, driven by wind and hot, dry weather. The Lightner Creek fire broke out late in the afternoon and has burned about 50 acres, Durango Fire Rescue spokesman Scot Davis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) May '17 cortez victim 4
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 20
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
Paul miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for La Plata County was issued at June 29 at 6:37AM MDT

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC