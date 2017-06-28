Wildfire in Durango has burned 50 acres, one home destroyed inside city limits
A fire near Durango has burned down a home and the blaze is running up a ridge line, driven by wind and hot, dry weather. The Lightner Creek fire broke out late in the afternoon and has burned about 50 acres, Durango Fire Rescue spokesman Scot Davis said.
