Utah continues to monitor effects of massive Gold King Mine spill

In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colorado, after the accidental release of an estimated 3 million gallons of waste from the Gold King Mine by a crew led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, that it won't pay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from the spill, saying the law prohibits it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.