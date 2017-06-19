Utah continues to monitor effects of ...

Utah continues to monitor effects of massive Gold King Mine spill

In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colorado, after the accidental release of an estimated 3 million gallons of waste from the Gold King Mine by a crew led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, that it won't pay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from the spill, saying the law prohibits it.

