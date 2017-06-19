Search continues escaped inmates in L...

Search continues escaped inmates in La Plata, Cibola counties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KOB-TV

DURANGO, Colo. Authorities in La Plata County are continuing their search for an inmate who ran away while working outside the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) May '17 cortez victim 4
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 20
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
Paul miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC