Search continues escaped inmates in La Plata, Cibola counties
DURANGO, Colo. Authorities in La Plata County are continuing their search for an inmate who ran away while working outside the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|cortez victim
|4
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC