Lightner Creek Fire: Homes ordered to evacuate

Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 8:01PM MDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 7:46PM MDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Hinsdale, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 7:46PM MDT expiring June 29 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Fremont, Pueblo Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 2:59PM MDT expiring June 28 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 2:59PM MDT expiring June 28 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued June 28 at 2:49PM MDT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.