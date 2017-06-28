Fire prompts evacuations in Durango
According to the Durango Fire and Rescue, evacuation orders have been issued for all Lightner Creek residents in Durango from the intersection of 207/208 up Lightner Creek Road. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|cortez victim
|4
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC