Durango considering campground for homeless adults

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday a number of officials visited the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, a homeless camp in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to get ideas. The New Mexico campground, which holds up to 50 adults, is financially run by community support from schools, churches and nonprofits, and is self-governed by people staying at the camp who enforce a no drinking, drugs or fighting policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.