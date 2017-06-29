Chaffee sheriff: Fire restrictions 'a good possibility' soon
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze sees "a good possibility" that fire restrictions may soon be put into effect, according to a Thursday news release. The continued dry and windy conditions in the area have prompted the Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service to "look closely at the increased fire danger in our area," the release says.
