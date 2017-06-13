At Ride the Rockies, tandem teams wit...

At Ride the Rockies, tandem teams with a blind cyclist scale the highest peaks

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Denver Post

If you can muscle and suffer your way through more than 30,000 feet of climbing on a bike for a week in the Rocky Mountains, Ride the Rockies has one big reward for all the pain: Stunning views of snowcapped mountains, rolling pines and pristine-colored lakes. But George McDermith, who is blind, will never see those natural Colorado wonders.

