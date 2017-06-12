Ar 170609950
The Southwest Open School health clinic. The Dolores school district has hired the architect who built it, Tim Flanagan, to design their own clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|cortez victim
|4
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC