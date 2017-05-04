Time to move to new chapter'
The 2017 graduates of Southwest Minnesota State University came from diverse walks of life in the pursuit of different dreams, but were joined together because of a shared belief in the power of education. Of the 669 eligible students, 469 took part in the 49th Annual Commencement on Saturday in the R/A Facility at SMSU.
