Plaintiff-Appellant: The People of th...

Plaintiff-Appellant: The People of the State of Colorado, In the...

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: FindLaw

We hold that, when a defendant knowingly and intelligently waived his Miranda rights, knew he was free to leave an interview, and confessed to committing a crime during the course of a conversational, friendly interview devoid of coercive promises or threats, he gave his statements voluntarily. We therefore reverse the trial court's suppression order and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) May 8 cortez victim 4
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 20
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
Paul miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC