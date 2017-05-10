Missionary Moment: Fellowshipping brings senior couple to baptism
Bob and Holly Laird, a senior couple who recently joined the Church, said the biggest component in their conversion was the influence of members in their neighborhood. The Lairds moved from Durango, Colorado, to St. George, Utah, a few days before Christmas in December 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|May 8
|cortez victim
|4
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC