Legal Weed Blamed For Transforming Colorado Town Into Panhandler Haven
Residents of a popular Colorado resort town are blaming marijuana legalization for a massive increase in homelessness, panhandling and drug use. Durango, Colo., is known for their luxury resorts that annually attract waves of tourists but since the legalization of marijuana residents say the community is attracting a very different crowd.
