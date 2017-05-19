Dogs compete at McGee Park this weekend
Dogs compete at McGee Park this weekend Hundreds of dogs are competing this weekend during the Durango Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show at McGee Park. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/05/19/dogs-compete-mcgee-park-weekend/101891204/ Judge Ken Berg, right, inspects Teague with help from owner Kristi Green Friday during the Durango Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show at McGee Park.
