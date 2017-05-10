Cops search for Durango murder suspect

Mesa County dispatchers asked law enforcement to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide Sunday morning in Durango. Dispatchers before 7 p.m. told patrol officers across the Grand Valley to be on the lookout for a black Chevrolet sedan, possibly an Impala, with tinted windows.

