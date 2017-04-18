Trial opens in case faulting Mercy fo...

Trial opens in case faulting Mercy for quality of care

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cortez Journal News

A civil trial is underway in La Plata County Court for a Durango man who accuses Mercy Regional Medical Center of failing to perceive and prevent a bedsore that severely complicated his recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for La Plata County was issued at April 20 at 2:50PM MDT

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC