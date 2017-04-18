Man gets 17 years for home-invasion i...

Man gets 17 years for home-invasion in Durango

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Cortez Journal News

Daniel Nelson Wright, 21, of Phoenix, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for his role in a home-invasion robbery that resulted in the death of Samuel Gordon.

