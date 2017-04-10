Colorado activist charged in dispute ...

Colorado activist charged in dispute on Utah grazing land

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says Rosalie Chilcoat was visiting her husband, Mark Franklin, in Lime Ridge when he shut the gate to a rancher's corral, denying the rancher's cattle access to water. Deputies say the Durango, Colorado, couple was tied to the crime through evidence that included footprints and video surveillance footage.

