Veteran hikes Appalachian Trail to raise money for children of fallen servicemembers

Wednesday Mar 29

Gaumond, 58, of Asheville, is a retired Army sergeant major of the 10th Special Forces Group headquartered at Fort Carson in Colorado who served from 1977 to 1998. He will hike the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

