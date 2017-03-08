Kokopelli Bike and Board starts serving coffee
Cortezx2019s newest coffee bar is in a somewhat unusual location a bicycle shop.Kokopelli Bike and Board added coffee and espresso drinks to its product inventory at the beginning of March.
