Will Big Rec leave Utah?; a heroic re...

Will Big Rec leave Utah?; a heroic rescue; an ambling lynx

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: High Country News

Peter Metcalf, then-CEO of Black Diamond Equipment, had the foresight to bring the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show to Utah. It's now a big deal: The twice-yearly shows bring in nearly $50 million to the state, while Utah's booming outdoor industry generates nearly $12 billion a year along with 120,000 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's hair Jan 28 Paulj 2
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,686 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC