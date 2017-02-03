SCCC president No plans to close Manc...

SCCC president No plans to close Mancos campus

Thursday Feb 2

Addressing a widely circulated rumor that surfaced this week, Southwest Colorado Community College President Patty Erjavec said Wednesday that the school is not leaving Mancos.x201cPueblo Community College is privileged to serve the students and the communities in Durango and Mancos, and we have no intention of leaving the area or...

