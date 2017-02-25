Mountain lion near Colorado school ca...

Mountain lion near Colorado school captured, relocated

Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Gazette

The Durango Herald reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Durango spokesman Joe Lewandowski says the mountain lion and her cub were captured Miller Middle School Principal Robert Nuhn warned parents last week that a mountain lion was likely active in the area after a deer caracass was found on school grounds.

