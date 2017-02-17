Luka Sabbat Unveils 'Hot Mess' at Milk Studios
If the October preview in Paris for Tommy Hilfiger's spring collection didn't inspire buyers and editors to put on a bikini or a boho dress and run out to the beach, then his second see-now-buy-now show, certainly did. The buzzy model and stylist was on hand for the opening of his photography exhibition, "Hot Mess," a collaboration with Noah Dillon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's hair
|Jan 28
|Paulj
|2
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Guest
|3
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC