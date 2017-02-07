Longtime Snowdown Follies participant...

Longtime Snowdown Follies participant dies after fall from stage

Adele Nielsen, a longtime Durango resident, former owner of Olde Tymers Cafxe9 and a frequent participant in the Snowdown Follies, died earlier this week from injuries suffered in a fall.

