It's wrong to blame the EPA for the Gold King spill
The gush of toxic waste that rushed out of the Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, in 2015 turned the Animas River a memorable sickly yellow. It also unleashed a thick cloud of confusion in many people, revealing how deeply an anti-government narrative has seeped into our public discourse.
