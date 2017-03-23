Colorado ski area shuts down due to m...

Colorado ski area shuts down due to maintenance issues

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Gazette

The Durango Herald says Hesperus Ski Area has been closed since Tuesday following a routine inspection by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board. The safety board issued a short statement that gave no specifics about Monday's inspection or what problems were found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's hair Jan '17 Paulj 2
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC