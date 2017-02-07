25-year-old man dies in southwest Colorado snowmobile crash
The La Plata County Sheriff's Office says Trenton Maddux-Garcia struck a metal gate while riding on Beaver Meadows Road, a few miles east of the town of Bayfield. "Passersby remained with him while a friend went to a location where he had cell phone coverage and called 911," Dan Bender, a sheriff's office spokesman, said Tuesday.
