25-year-old man dies in southwest Colorado snowmobile crash

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Denver Post

The La Plata County Sheriff's Office says Trenton Maddux-Garcia struck a metal gate while riding on Beaver Meadows Road, a few miles east of the town of Bayfield. "Passersby remained with him while a friend went to a location where he had cell phone coverage and called 911," Dan Bender, a sheriff's office spokesman, said Tuesday.

