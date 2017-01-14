US 550 Red Mt.-Molas-Coal Bank Passes...

US 550 Red Mt.-Molas-Coal Bank Passes: CLOSED Overnight

1 hr ago

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass: OPEN US 550 Red Mt.-Molas-Coal Bank Passes: CLOSED Overnight SW COLORADO - The Colorado Department of Transportation has opened CO 145 Lizard Head Pass between Telluride and Rico. Crews were able to successfully conduct avalanche control operations this afternoon.

