Two men found dead in separate incidents

Two Durango men were found dead Friday in apparent suicides, said La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith.The first incident was reported around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of East Seventh Avenue in Durango, where Calvin Maupin-Rickman, 23, was found dead from a gunshot wound, she said.Police confirmed the death, and said no foul play...

