Suzanne Burns

Suzanne Burns

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Ouray County Plaindealer

Suzanne Burns, 70, of Durango, Colorado, passed away December 8, 2016, surrounded by her family. She was born September 19, 1946.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Review: Bodeans Towing LLC (Jun '14) Jan '16 A Gorton 3
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for La Plata County was issued at January 19 at 10:06AM MST

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC