Southwest Colorado neighbors' feud over coal-boiler, pig sty ends up in federal court

Rural southwest Colorado neighbors put aside their initial cordial relationship for a tit-for-tat war in which one couple raised a flag emblazoned with the image of a middle finger and the other couple retaliated by filing a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver. The conflict arose and then got progressively nastier because of a dispute about a coal-fueled boiler that allegedly spews black, smelly smoke, court records indicate.

