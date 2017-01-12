Local climbers hit podium; off to Wor...

Local climbers hit podium; off to World Cup

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Gord McArthur, Ineke Rhebergen and Noah Beek have jetted into Beijing, China, where the second event of the season sanctioned by the UIAA- a French acronym for the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation. McArthur has been competing on the circuit for a few years now, and represented Canada at the Sochi Winter Olympics when climbing was a demonstration sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Review: Bodeans Towing LLC (Jun '14) Jan '16 A Gorton 3
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC