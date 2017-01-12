Local climbers hit podium; off to World Cup

Gord McArthur, Ineke Rhebergen and Noah Beek have jetted into Beijing, China, where the second event of the season sanctioned by the UIAA- a French acronym for the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation. McArthur has been competing on the circuit for a few years now, and represented Canada at the Sochi Winter Olympics when climbing was a demonstration sport.

