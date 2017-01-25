Lawmaker's aide: EPA freeze won't stop Gold Kinga

A spokeswoman for Colorado Republican congressman Scott Tipton says the cleanup of a massive mine waste spill in southwestern Colorado won't be affected by the Trump administration's freeze on some environmental spending. Lawmaker's aide: EPA freeze won't stop Gold King Mine cleanup DENVER - A spokeswoman for Colorado Republican congressman Scott Tipton says the cleanup of a massive mine waste spill in southwestern Colorado won't be affected by the Trump administration's freeze on some environmental spending.

