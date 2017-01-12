Durango Diversion

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the undisputed top attraction of the area, travels through the picturesque San Juan Mountains. With outdoor recreation, ancient and contemporary art collections, and a famous train, this Colorado destination offers the spirit of the Old West at its modern best Durango, a charming town with more than 17,000 residents in southwestern Colorado, sits in the Animas River Valley surrounded by the San Juan Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorhome.