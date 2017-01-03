2 Durango men arrested on suspicion of child sex assault

Two Durango men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15.Miles Nakai, 22, and Louis Denver Smith, 23, were each being held Tuesday at the La Plata County Jail on 250,000 bail.The men are suspected of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl who is an acquaintance to both men, said...

