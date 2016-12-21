Stores to Buy Your Hatchimals in Colo...

Stores to Buy Your Hatchimals in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Beginning this Sunday, December 11th, every Target store across the U.S. will receive dozens of Hatchimals ; they are retailing at Target for $59.99. There will be a limit of two per guest while supplies last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec 10 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Review: Bodeans Towing LLC (Jun '14) Jan '16 A Gorton 3
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC