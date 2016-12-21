Stores to Buy Your Hatchimals in Colorado
Beginning this Sunday, December 11th, every Target store across the U.S. will receive dozens of Hatchimals ; they are retailing at Target for $59.99. There will be a limit of two per guest while supplies last.
