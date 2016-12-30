Majestic lynx casually wanders onto ski slope to check out the action
A majestic lynx wandered onto the slopes near at the Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado, on Wednesday, scaring and mystifying skiers and snowboarders while they hit some powder. The lynx eventually left without incident, and was probably trying to figure out just what these idiot humans were doing with boards strapped to their feet.
