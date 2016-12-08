In his own safe space

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Ouray County Plaindealer

College campuses have had a go of it this past year, what with feeling the Bern, becoming Never-Trumpers and trying to accommodate students needing their safe spaces. Our delicate little flowers, whom we protected growing up by allowing them ribbons for fifth place finishes, by never handing out Fs as grades and by encasing them in bubble wrap every time they rode their bikes, are off to college and need even more protection.

