In his own safe space
College campuses have had a go of it this past year, what with feeling the Bern, becoming Never-Trumpers and trying to accommodate students needing their safe spaces. Our delicate little flowers, whom we protected growing up by allowing them ribbons for fifth place finishes, by never handing out Fs as grades and by encasing them in bubble wrap every time they rode their bikes, are off to college and need even more protection.
