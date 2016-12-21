Hearing the bells of Christmas - and train whistles, too
Russell Heerdt operating a D&RGW K-37 #491steam at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, Colo. Built in 1930's, it is the largest narrow gage engine in existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15)
|Dec 10
|Guest
|3
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Moving to Durango? (Nov '11)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|money velocity
|2
|Review: Bodeans Towing LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '16
|A Gorton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durango Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC