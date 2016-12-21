Fort Lewis college student fined for ...

Fort Lewis college student fined for vandalizing Utah ruins

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Durango, Colo. a A Fort Lewis College student has been fined $250 for defacing ancient Native American ruins while on a trip to Utah.

