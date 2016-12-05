'FHEasy: A Year of Weekly Teachings a...

'FHEasy: A Year of Weekly Teachings and Devotionals' is Released

Monday Dec 5

DURANGO, Colo., Dec. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Enjoying a memorable and meaningful Christmas season doesn't just happen, according to Tina Albrecht, mother of daughters aged 10, 7 and 4. The author of the new book FHEasy: A Year of Weekly Teachings and Devotionals says, "Let's face it, if we don't approach the Christmas season knowing what we want to do and experience, the commercialization and chaos will overrun us and we'll be left feeling, well, run over." Albrecht has a three-step plan for bringing families closer during the holidays without the stress that gets in the way.

