Bar D Wranglers will return to Civic ...

Bar D Wranglers will return to Civic Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Bar D Wranglers will return to Civic Center The Bar D Wranglers perform their annual Christmas Jubilee this weekend at the Farmington Civic Center. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2016/11/30/bar-d-wranglers-return-civic-center/94630418/ FARMINGTON - When Gary Cook became a member of the Bar D Wranglers in 1989, he was joining a group that already had been around for 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durango Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burglaries, Vandalism, Attempted Arson in Dolor... (Oct '15) Dec 10 Guest 3
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Durango Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 19
Moving to Durango? (Nov '11) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Poll What is Y'all favorite holiday? (Jan '16) Jun '16 money velocity 2
Review: Bodeans Towing LLC (Jun '14) Jan '16 A Gorton 3
See all Durango Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durango Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for La Plata County was issued at December 22 at 10:45PM MST

Durango Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durango Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durango, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC