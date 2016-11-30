Bar D Wranglers will return to Civic Center The Bar D Wranglers perform their annual Christmas Jubilee this weekend at the Farmington Civic Center. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2016/11/30/bar-d-wranglers-return-civic-center/94630418/ FARMINGTON - When Gary Cook became a member of the Bar D Wranglers in 1989, he was joining a group that already had been around for 20 years.

