The sky's the limit
Wagstaff and a few other expert aerial performers were available for a public meet and greet at the Chautauqua County Airport - Dunkirk Friday. "I do all the basic aerobatics and I do some tumbles where the plane tumbles end over end and tail slides where it slides backwards," Originally from the Bay Area in California, Wagstaff has traveled the world, and was inspired early in life by her father, who was a commercial pilot for Japan Airlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russ Anzalone
|1 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|City Parks
|8 hr
|Travis
|34
|Music at the pier
|18 hr
|Jeff
|6
|Women staying with drug dealers
|Jun 28
|Carlitacarmina
|6
|Hotel is piece to lakefront
|Jun 26
|wish i could move
|4
|Farmers Market
|Jun 20
|Fredonian
|11
|Whose Pet Turkey...?
|Jun 20
|Fredonian
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC