Rachel Roberts announces candidacy fo...

Rachel Roberts announces candidacy for City Court judge

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Roberts has made it official by announcing her candidacy for Dunkirk City Court Judge in the Nov. 7 General Election. "I am the only candidate running for Dunkirk City Court Judge that has devoted my entire professional career to protecting the safety of Chautauqua County residents, holding criminals accountable for their crimes, and advocating for the needs and rights of victims."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who do you got to sleep with to get a job aroun... 9 hr Perplexed 4
for everyone on welfare get ready for your free... (Jan '17) 12 hr Realist 22
News Hotel is piece to lakefront 12 hr Realist 5
A sam and sons 13 hr Jasper 1
dk bandits (Jun '13) 18 hr Wraith MC 361
Sam dloniak 18 hr KARMAREMEMBERME 7
City Parks 21 hr Jason 41
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC