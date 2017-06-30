Consolidation, mergers among items in competition application
Photo by Jimmy McCarthy Local leaders and the public gathered in Mayville in early June for a forum, which discussed the list of proposals within the county's application. Seventy-seven meetings among the county and 23 municipalities was all it took to finalize an application to the state as part of the first Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free... (Jan '17)
|1 hr
|Vinny
|18
|City Parks
|6 hr
|Fredonian
|37
|Who do you got to sleep with to get a job aroun...
|6 hr
|Sue
|3
|Sam dloniak
|10 hr
|Veto
|5
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Jimmy Plaston
|360
|Russ Anzalone
|23 hr
|Tom
|4
|Music at the pier
|Fri
|Jeff
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC