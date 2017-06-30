Consolidation, mergers among items in...

Consolidation, mergers among items in competition application

Photo by Jimmy McCarthy Local leaders and the public gathered in Mayville in early June for a forum, which discussed the list of proposals within the county's application. Seventy-seven meetings among the county and 23 municipalities was all it took to finalize an application to the state as part of the first Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition.

