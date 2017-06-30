Chautauqua OES Past Matrons hold 100-year celebration
The 100 year 1917-2017 celebration of Chautauqua District OES Past Matrons was held at Alfie's Restaurant, Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. The Conti sisters of Laona provided vocal and guitar music. President Beth Benchley of Forestville called the meeting to order and invocation was given by Past Grand Chaplain Martha Woolley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you got to sleep with to get a job aroun...
|4 hr
|Perplexed
|4
|for everyone on welfare get ready for your free... (Jan '17)
|7 hr
|Realist
|22
|Hotel is piece to lakefront
|7 hr
|Realist
|5
|A sam and sons
|8 hr
|Jasper
|1
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Wraith MC
|361
|Sam dloniak
|13 hr
|KARMAREMEMBERME
|7
|City Parks
|16 hr
|Jason
|41
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC