Chautauqua OES Past Matrons hold 100-year celebration

Sunday Jul 2

The 100 year 1917-2017 celebration of Chautauqua District OES Past Matrons was held at Alfie's Restaurant, Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. The Conti sisters of Laona provided vocal and guitar music. President Beth Benchley of Forestville called the meeting to order and invocation was given by Past Grand Chaplain Martha Woolley.

