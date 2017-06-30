Chadwick Bay NYS Women Inc. celebrate 75th anniversary
Submitted Photo Chadwick Bay NYS Women Inc. recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. Pictured from left are: Sue Mager, NYS Women Inc. representative; Ramona Gallagher, Region VIII representative; Chadwick Bay Chapter representatives: Debbie Dillenburg, secretary; Tanya Burns, first vice president; Brenda Lewis, second vice president; Casey Siedel, treasurer; Connie Wojcinski, president; and Nancy Steffan, corresponding secretary.
